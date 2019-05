PESHAWAR, May 29 (APP):Unseeded Barkat Ullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa upset No.1 seeded and Pakistan No. 5 Yousaf Khalil in a marathon Men singles final of the Ramadan Floodlight Open Tennis Championship played here at Synthetic Courts on Wednesday.

Barkat Ullah’s body language made him plight plain and he did not take much pressure by

entering the court to accomplish the task of playing tennis against his strong rival Yousaf Khalil

in the marathon three sets battle.