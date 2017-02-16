Barjees urges UN to play role for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and

Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Barjees Ahmed Tahir, has urged the United Nations to play role

for resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said UN should play role for addressing the longstanding

issue of Kashmir otherwise it would lost its credibility and India

was fully trying to damage the importance of this forum.

Talking to a news channel, he said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir was a

legal and constitutional.

He said that Pakistan was a peace loving nation and did not want

war with any country as war itself a problem rather than

solution.

He said that India was continuously violating the Line of Control

and international laws in Occupied Kashmir.

Peace in South Asia was linked to resolution of Kashmir

issue. Barjees said that Pakistan had always supported Kashmir cause at every national and

international fora diplomatically, politically

and morally and it would continue to do so till the independence

of Kashmir.

India is not sincere in resolving the lingering Kashmir

issue. Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue

process but India was showing reluctance in this regard, he added.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had

strongly raised the issue and voice of Kashmiri people at all

international forums including United Nations General Assembly

(UNGA).

He said Kashmiris had rendered supreme sacrifices for the freedom movement as they

wanted to liberate the territory from Indian Occupation at any cost. He strongly condemned

Indian atrocities and barbarism on innocent

Kashmiris.

Kashmir freedom movement had entered into a new phase after martyrdom of

Burhan Wani.

To a question, he said China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) would usher in an era of development and progress in

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, adding AJK was rich in natural

resources.

The Minister said that the prime minister of Pakistan was

taking keen interest in the development and progress of the

region.