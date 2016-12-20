Barjees inaugurates ‘Save My Kashmir’ post card campaign

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir Tuesday inaugurated the campaign ‘Save My Kashmir’ of one million post cards.

The campaign was launched by the journalists of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, Save My Kashmir was a laudable initiative and the fifth generation was making efforts for freedom of Kashmiris.

On July 16, the 23 year old Burhan Wani sacrificed his life for the sake of Kashmir and around 0.5 million people holding Pakistani flags attended his funeral, he said.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif forcefully highlighted the Kashmir issue in his address in the United Nations General Assembly.

Barjees Tahir announced financial grant for the campaign and lauded the efforts of media for raising Kashmir issue at every platform.

The campaign would highlight the Kashmir issue through one million post cards to be sent within the country abroad.

The cards would be sent to the students, international welfare institutions, the United Nations, the US and British parliamentarians to expose Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

The campaign would bring the world altogather for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue.

Speakers lauded the effort of Kashmiri journalists for the success of campaign.