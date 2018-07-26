BAP’s Sardar Sarfaraz Domki wins PB-07 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Balochistan National Party’s (BAP) candidate Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki has won election from Baloshistan Assembly constituency PB-09 Sibbi-cum-Lehri by securing 17,759 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, an Independent candidate Muhammad Baro Khan Barozai stood second by getting 6,103 votes. The third position was grabbed by another Independent candidate Mir Ali Murdan Khan Domki by securing 4,891 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 38.46%.