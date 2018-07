ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Jam Kamal Khan has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-50 Lasbela-II by securing 38,885 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Nasarullah stood second by getting 26,050 votes while Abdul Majeed of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan grabbed third position by getting 6,158 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 58.76%.