BAP claims to shape vital political decision in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, Jul 19 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Jam Kamal Khan on
Thursday said with formation of BAP important political decision of this region
would be decided in Balochistan.
He said this while addressing a delegation of various at BAP
provincial secretariat here.
BAP Secretary Information Chaudhry Shabir
Ahmed and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.
“BAP’s election manifesto is exemplary which comprise
prosperity, development processes, restoration of peace, and other etc in
province”, Jam Kamal said.
He said the joining of all young women including minority women
to BAP was an important move for sustainable development in the area. “Our
Youth are agents of change and they will put the Balochistan on development way
with their determination in future”, he added.
Jam Kamal said we are stand with youth and
Balochistan could be lead peace-loving society.
He said youth of Balochistan would get technical educations to avail opportunities
of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was mega project of country and it
would bring progress and prosperity in country including Balochistan after
completion of it.