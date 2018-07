ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Abdur Rauf Rind won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-47 Kech III by securing 11,942 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Balochstan national Party (BNP) candidate Jamil Ahmed Dashti stood second by getting 3,122 votes. The third position was

grabbed by independent candidate Abdur Rasheedby 2,269 votes.

The Voter’s turnout was recorded at 40.39%.