Bano Qudsia laid to rest

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Famous novelist, playwright and short story

writer Bano Qudsia who died yesterday was buried at Model Town graveyard here on Sunday.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life, including

Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Asgher Nadeem Syed, Majid Aslam Amjad and Noorul Hassan, attended the funeral prayers.

She was buried by the side of the grave of her late husband Ashfaq

Ahmad who was also a famous writer, playwright and broadcaster.

Her novel “Raja Gidh” is the masterpiece which won laurels while

her play “Aadhi Baat” is considered a classic.

Among her more prominent writings are “Piya Naam ka, Diya,

Footpath Ki Ghass, Aik Din, Mom ki Galian.”