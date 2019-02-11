Banks’ deposits up 8.79% in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):The Bank deposits of scheduled banks have increased by 8.79 percent as it increased from Rs 12,002,239 million in January 2018 to Rs 13,057,570 million in same month of the year 2019.

According to a data issued by State Bank of Pakistan on Monday, the deposits of scheduled banks on month-on-month basis decreased by 2.21 percent as the deposits in December were recorded at Rs 13,353,916 million in December 2018.Meanwhile total advances of scheduled banks increased by 19.59 percent to Rs 7,840,684 million in January 2019 against the total advances of Rs 6,556,145 million recorded during same month of last year.