ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.
“Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat,” suggested the prime minister who had captained the 92-World Cup winning team.
