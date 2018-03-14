Sports 
Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan defeat rivals in Handball Trophy

FAISALABAD, Mar 14 (APP)::Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan defeated their rivals in different matches on fifth day of International Handball Federation (IHF) South & Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 at International Handball Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Wednesday.
According to details, in first match Bangladesh Youth team beat Nepal with 56-31 goals while Pakistan Juniors defeated Maldives with 44-21 goals in second match.
Similarly, Nepal Juniors won third match against Maldives with 32-22 goals.

