Bangladesh media delegation calls on foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): A group of senior journalists from leading

media houses/ think tanks of Bangladesh Wednesday called on the Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a Foreign Office statement, during the interaction, the

Foreign Secretary highlighted that Pakistan and Bangladesh were bound in a special historical relationship that went back to 1947 when our leaders worked hard to gain independence.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in

the fields of trade, education, culture and enhancing people to people contacts.

She referred to the special links between the people of the two

countries that were based on a common history, culture, religion and values. The two countries belonging to the same region, both have much to gain from these special people to people links.

The delegation reciprocated warm sentiment that the people of Bangladesh had towards Pakistan. They thanked the foreign secretary for the hospitality accorded to them in Pakistan.

The media delegation is presently on a week-long visit to Pakistan where they are scheduled to interact with senior officials, think tanks and media.