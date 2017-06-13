Bangladesh High Commissioner hosts an Iftar-Dinner

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Bangladesh High Commissioner

to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan here hosted an Iftar Dinner on

the 16th day of holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on the occasion he said the experience of

sacrifice and empathy in Ramadan promotes spirit of brotherhood

that can bind Muslims together in unity and solidarity.

By fasting during Ramadan, Muslims exercise self-control

and sympathize with less-fortunate people, a press release

issued here Tuesday said.

A sincere embrace of these human values is central to pursuit

of Islam’s goal of an ideal society.

Bangladesh is committed to cooperate among Muslims around

the world under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, he added.

He said Bangladesh was contributing to education for

Muslims by hosting the OIC affiliated Islamic University

of Technology.

He mentioned that Bangladesh planned to host the

next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in 2018.

A special Munajat was offered, before the Iftar, seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh and the

Muslim Ummah.

The Iftar-dinner was attended by Members of Senate of Pakistan,

Ambassadors, diplomats Defence Advisors from diplomatic missions, politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, journalists, officials of the Bangladesh High Commission.