Bangladesh envoy hosts national day reception

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan on Monday hosted a reception here to mark his country’s national day.

Minister of State for Education, Eng.Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, who was chief guest on the occasion, together with Bangladesh envoy and other dignitaries cut the cake.

National anthems of Pakistan and Bangladesh were also played on the occasion.

The reception was attended among others by diplomats, members of parliament and media-persons.

Speaking on the occasion, the Bangladesh High Commissioner said his country was known as a center of moderation, proponent of disarmament as well as a leading actor in the UN peace-keeping in the world.

He said Bangladesh had achieved social development particularly in the fields of basic health-care and women empowerment. Bangladesh has turned its population into an asset for achieving its set goals, he added.

The Bangladesh envoy said with good trade ties, Pakistan and Bangladesh enjoy historic, cultural and regional bonds.

High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan said during his stay in Pakistan he found lot of good-will, which reassured him that relations between the two countries would be further strengthened in the years ahead.