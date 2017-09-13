Ban on Ansar-ul-Sharia soon: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister for Interior

Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the government will soon impose

ban on Ansar-ul Sharia, a terrorist group involved in attack on

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader in

Karachi.

Talking to media here, the minister said the master mind of the attack

had been arrested and other culprits will be arrested shortly as the law enforcement agencies are following them.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was major breakthrough and

the government is committed to break entire network of the

group.

He said that Director General Rangers had briefed him

about the incident and so far developments in this regard.

To a question, the minister said that every political party

had the political freedom including MQM-Pakistan but no not

violent group or party would be allowed to spread anarchy or

chaos in the country.

While expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives

in Awami Markaz fire incident, Ahsan Iqbal said that he had

sought inquiry report of the incident.