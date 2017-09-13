Ban on Ansar-ul-Sharia soon: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister for Interior
Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the government will soon impose
ban on Ansar-ul Sharia, a terrorist group involved in attack on
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader in
Karachi.
Talking to media here, the minister said the master mind of the attack
had been arrested and other culprits will be arrested shortly as the law enforcement agencies are following them.
Ahsan Iqbal said that it was major breakthrough and
the government is committed to break entire network of the
group.
He said that Director General Rangers had briefed him
about the incident and so far developments in this regard.
To a question, the minister said that every political party
had the political freedom including MQM-Pakistan but no not
violent group or party would be allowed to spread anarchy or
chaos in the country.
While expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives
in Awami Markaz fire incident, Ahsan Iqbal said that he had
sought inquiry report of the incident.
