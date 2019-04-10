ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that Balochistan would get the lion’s share for various socio-economic initiatives and schemes especially for poverty reduction.

He said the present government was committed to the development of Balochistan to harness the province’s true potential and bring it at par with other developed areas of the country.

The Minister was talking to Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri, Chairman Balochistan National Party (M), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who along-with a delegation called on him here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the government was working on regional equalization development programme adding that development of Balochistan would be accorded priority.

Makhdum Khusro said that the government was also focusing on developing intermediate cities for expansion of economic activities and to mitigate influx of migrants to cities.

The Minister apprised that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Balochistan performed groundbreaking of the Rs 65 billion Zhob-Kuchlak section of western route, Rs 17 billion project of transmission line for Makran coast, Rs 23 billion new Gwadar Airport project, hospital as well as vocational institute.

‘This shows the commitment of the government to development of marginalized regions of the country’, the Minister added.