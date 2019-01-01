Balochistan to get first-ever mineral university soon: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said Balochistan was going to have first-ever mineral university soon to train the human resource in the sector.

He was talking to Iqra Residential School and College, Quetta’s faculty members and students delegation, a press statement said.

He said owing to the abundance of natural resources in the province it was need of the hour to establish such a varsity.

The Senate chairman said Balochistan was coming on the path of development and prosperity as allocation of sufficient resources was no more an issue of the province.

Balochistan had also embarked upon transformation process with the opening of new universities and colleges, he added.

He said Balochi people were progressive-minded and they had innovative ideas to expedite ongoing developmental projects in the province.

Sanjrani, however, called for effective steps to engage youth in vision broadening activities for their better future and the country.

He was of the opinion that students were the architect of the future and they must focus on their studies in order to cope with the current challenges.

He termed study tours highly important for students and said students could bridge the gap between center and federating units.