Balochistan to become Pakistan’s richest province soon: PM

QUETTA, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Saturday said that consequent to incumbent government’s efforts,

Balochistan would emerge as the richest province of country,

since law and order situation had improved there, reviving

development and economic activities.

Talking to the newsmen after chairing meetings with the

provincial leadership on the law and order situation as well

as the development projects, he said they had discussed the

ways to further eliminate the threat of terror from the province

besides ensuring the execution of development projects, committed

by both the federal and provincial governments.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister met with

Chief Minister Sanaullah Zahri, Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai

and the parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

During the meeting, he said, in pursuance of the former

prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s announcement, it has been decided

that gas supply would be expanded to every district headquarters

within this year which would cost Rs 15 billion.

He said work on the longstanding project of solarizing

the tube-wells would be initiated this year that would be

accomplished in three phases.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said for water storage,

all relevant schemes would be discussed with Ministry of

Water Resources to ensure provision fo water storage facility

to the province.

He told the newsmen that Kachi Canal Project would start

functioning within a week or 10 days to irrigate around 70,000

acres of land in Balochistan.

He said during the meeting, they also discussed the

projects to be executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The prime minister announced that the federal government’s

social welfare schemes of health cards as well as Benazir Income

Support Program would be expanded across the province.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the people of

Pakistan would give their verdict in the next election and

the present government was only focused at serving the masses.

To a question, he opined that former President Asif

Zardari should become part of the grand dialogue on democracy.

In response to another query, the prime minister

clarified that the government did not show any provincial

bias while filling three seats in the Council of Common

Interests.

He explained that three ex-officio seats of minister of

inter-provincial coordination, finance minister and industries

minister were fulfilled among those the first belonged to

South Punjab, second from Central Punjab and third from

Sindh.

He reiterated that earlier, the provinces used to

get Rs 1200 billion for development that had now been

increased to Rs 1900 billion.

The prime minister told media that after improvement

of law and order situation, gas exploration activity had

revived in the province.

Abbasi said the PML-N never did not believe in

confrontation with any institution and added that the

people would be the better judge in next election.