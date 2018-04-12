Balochistan provides space to PNCA in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):The Balochistan cultural ministry has agreed to provide Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with a building in Quetta to establish PNCA Balochistan office to jointly promote the provincial culture.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said this collaboration between the federal and provincial authorities would amplify the efforts to promote the Balochi culture, heritage and crafts.

He said the Balochistan Secretary Culture Zafar Ali Buledi has very kindly expedited the matter with the provincial government. It shows the seriousness and sincerity of the province to promote the provincial folklore, cultural heritage and crafts across the country. It would also enhance the economic activity in the province.

Coming together of the federal and provincial authorities to promote the Balochi cultural products would synergise the potential and resources while it would help to reduce the duplication of efforts, said Jamal Shah.