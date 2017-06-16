Balochistan govt. to exploit its mineral potential to meet budget deficit: Bazinjo

QUETTA, June 16 (APP): Adviser to the Chief Minister Balochistan for

Finance Sardar Aslam Bazinjo Friday said that budget deficit amounting to over Rs 52 billion was result of financial constraints, which would be met

from exploiting huge mineral deposits present in the province, promised grants by the federal government, budgetary support, and public representative programme-PRP and by enhancing province’s own resources.

Addressing a post budget press conference here, he assured

that the provincial government will never seek loan from any bank to

meet its budget deficit rather it will expedite work on developing

mineral resources present in the province to get rid of its deficit and

make additional resources available for carrying out public welfare

schemes

Regarding measures which had so far been taken for ending

unemployment in Balochistan, he said that the provincial government had created over an innumerable new posts in various departments in the

previous years while 6000 new posts would be created during the next provincial budget.

Referring to law and order, he said before the present provincial

government law and order situation was deteriorating in the province which

gradually improved as a result of positive government policies.

The provincial government has earmarked Rs. 35 billion under head of

public order and safety affairs would help improve peace situation across

the province, he added.

Regarding education sector, Bazinjo said Rs 45 billion had been

allocated for education sector in the provincial budget 2017-18.

The provincial government has evolved a five years Balochistan

Education Sector Plan under which not only new schools would be setup but also up gradation of existing schools would be carried out besides introducing Early Childhood Education in the province.

He said 725 new primary schools would be established, 500 schools

would be upgraded to middle level and 500 middle schools would be upgraded to higher level. Teachers were recruited on merit and every facility

was provided in the schools.

He said an amount of Rs 18 billion has been allocated for Health

sector in the provincial budget 2017-18 which has a five percent increase than the last year. The performance of health department was currently

far better than the previous years as today.

Terming agriculture sector the backbone of provincial economy, he

said present provincial government is determined for improvement of agriculture sector and has allocated Rs 8 billion for this sector in the next provincial budget.

The allocated amount would be spent on bringing 57000 acres of land

under cultivation in Dera Bugti district while agricultural farms would

also be setup across the province.