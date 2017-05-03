Balochistan govt delegation dispels misinformation about province in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): A high level delegation of the Balochistan

government, currently visiting Brussels, emphatically dispelled misperceptions about the province of Balochistan at a briefing seminar

held at the prestigious think tank European Institute of Asian Studies

there Wednesday.

According to a message received here, the delegation dismissed

fabricated statistics and misinformation about the province quoted by various media and human rights organizations to mis-represent those

engaged in violence against civilians (belonging to various ethnicities

or sects) as activists belonging to separatist movements and also

quoting wrong facts about disappearances in the province.

The delegation is headed by Minister for Irrigation and Energy

Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri and comprised Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health, Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood

and Muhammad Raza and tribal notable Umair Ahmed Hussaini. The official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, is also accompanying the delegation on a four-day visit to Belgium.

In a heated debate following the briefing by spokesperson

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the delegation addressed questions raised by

audience representing different international organizations and Baloch claimants of separation.

The spokesperson asserted that those, who have chosen to abandon their motherland on the pretext of independence and human rights activism, were enjoying luxurious lives in foreign capitals and were not concerned about the rights of Baloch people. He pointed out that the enemies of development in Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular were funding such terrorists’ activities.

The fabricated figures of enforced disappearance and military action

in Balochistan were being used by the miscreants to portray governmental actions to protect its civilians from terrorism as acts of repression, he added.

Replying to a question on un-accounted for disappearances, the

spokesperson said according to the UN Committee report on enforced disappearances, the figure was 50 for Pakistan and 8,000 for India

whereas a wrong figure of 4,000 to 10,000 was being projected for

Pakistan.

He said many terrorists, who had been taking training in

neighbouring countries, were projected as disappeared by those, who

had been manipulating situation in Balochistan to deter development

in the province.

The sponsored terrorism in Balochistan had been wrongly projected

as activism and independence movement whereas at the moment there was no separatist movement in Balochistan, he added.

The spokesperson agreed to a comment from a participant that the

revelations by a serving officer of Indian navy arrested by Pakistan

served as a proof of foreign interference in perpetrating terrorist activities in Balochistan and it was the duty of the government to

protect lives of its citizens from terrorism.

Answering another question, he clarified that the book by

Khan of Qalat “Inside Balochistan” provided a detailed account of how

the princely states of Balochistan became part of Pakistan.

Earlier, Kakar gave a brief account of the historical perspective

of challenges faced by the Balochistan province.

An exhibition of photographs of Balochistan was also organized on

the occasion.