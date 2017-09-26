Balochistan Governor discusses vital issues with European Parliament members

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Governor Balochistan Muhammad Achakzai
Tuesday discussed bilateral issues with Chairman European
Parliament’s Friends of Pakistan Group Dr Sajjad Karim in Brussels.
According to a message received here, the negative propaganda
of certain elements regarding Balochistan also came under discussion
during the meeting.
Dr Sajjad Karim hosted a lunch in honor of the Governor Balochistan
in Brussels. Other MEPs including Charles Tennock MEP and Addrejs
Mamikins MEP as well as Pakistan’s ambassador to the EU, Naghmana
Hashmi were also present on the occasion.
Welcoming Governor Achakzai, to European Parliament, Dr Sajjad
Karim said he was encouraged to see that the representatives of
Balochistan had started to interact with international community
and law makers.
Dr Sajjad Karim urged Pakistan to step up its efforts to ensure that
the international community fully understood the
issues that it faced and combat the very real exercise, which was
underway to try to undermine Pakistan’s unity and understanding.