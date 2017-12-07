Balochi youth as capable as youth of other areas of country: COAS

Quetta, Dec 07 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the future of Pakistan youth was bright and they were fully capable of taking on the mantle.

He was speaking as chief guest at a seminar, “Human Resource Development for the youth of Balochistan – Opportunities and Challenges” at Quetta, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR).

Renowned speakers from academia and civil society, media and politicians also addressed a large number of audiences including youth from Balochistan.

The COAS said Balochi youth were as capable as youth of any other area of Pakistan. He said the country had enough resources and it just needed to improve its human resource. The civil service was needed to be made

attractive so that the top talent comes to civil service. It was the backbone of any country, he added.

The COAS mentioned that presently over 25,000 Baloch students were receiving quality education in various Army and FC-run schools and cadet colleges all over Pakistan. Nearly 20,000 sons of Balochistan were

serving in Army including over 600 as officers, while 232 cadets were undergoing training at PMA, Kakul. The number gets even higher when we took into account Baloch youth in Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and other law enforcement agencies, he added.

The Army Chief also announced establishment of MRI centre at Turbat, while expediting establishment of already announced educational institutions. He said Army was a state institution meant to serve the nation. Army shall continue to perform its role while national security and development remains a national obligation for all state institutions, he

maintained.

He said he believed in democracy and even more so in the democratic values of selfless service and supremacy of moral authority. All of us have a duty to the nation, he said.

Tomorrow’s Balochistan will be engine of national development effort and invaluable link from north to south and also to west, the COAS concluded.