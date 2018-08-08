Ballot secrecy breach: PTI chief asked to appear before ECP on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday asked the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to appear before the commission in person or through counsel on August 9 (Thursday) on breach of secrecy of ballot during general elections, 2018.

According to ECP notice served on PTI chief, he has been asked to appear before ECP at 10:00 am and failing which the matter will be decided in his absence regarding breach of secrecy of ballot at Islamabad Model School for Boys, Polling Station No. 65, Dhoke Jilani, NA-53 Islamabad on July 25 of polling day.