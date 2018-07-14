Balloki power plant likely to start commercial operation soon

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):Pakistan’s third R-LNG based Independent power project of 1223 MW has been completed and expected to start its commercial operation in the last week of the current month, which is another milestone achieved by Private Power and Infrastructure Board ( PPIB ).

The project located in Balloki, district Kasur was initiated in 2015 and completed in the short time frame of less than three years, showing close coordination and support among all the stakeholders who made their efforts to materialize this dream well in time.

The sponsor of the project, National Power Parks Management Company Limited, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) started the construction activities of this state of the art combined cycle plant in November 2015 at a cost of $ 798.183 million. Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) issued LOI and LOS for development of the project.

The power plant has been constructed with General Electric world class multi shaft H Frame Combined Cycle Gas Turbines which ensures highest efficiency of 61.63 % and reduces fuel cost and CO2 emission over the life of the plant.

Harbin Electric International was its EPC Contractor with other Chinese and local contractors.

After completion of this project, this will be 38th Independent Power Project, processed and developed by PPIB so far with a total power generation capacity of 16,723 MW.

AS far as R-LNG fuel based power projects concerned, PPIB has processed total of four power projects namely 1230 MW at Haveli Bahadar Shah District Jhang, 1180 MW at Bhikki district Sheikhupura, 1223 MW at Balloki district Kasur and 1263 MW at Trimmu Barrage District Jhang. Among four, two projects of 2410 MW located at Bhikki and Haveli Bahadar Shah have already been completed and linked to the national grid.

Third project at Balloki (Kasur) has also been completed and likely start its commercial operation in the last week of the current month while fourth R-LNG based project 0f 1263 MW at Trimmu Barrage, Jhang will be completed in December 2018.

PPIB is making all efforts to complete the ongoing private power projects of multiple fuels to meet the future power requirements of the country and to produce reliable and affordable electricity.