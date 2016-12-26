Balighur Rehman terms laptops disbursement transparent

MULTAN, Dec 26 (APP): State Minister for Education, Balighur Rehman, said that laptops disbursement was being made in transparent manner while no opposition party could object it.

In the beginning of this scheme, the opposition was levelling allegation of favourtism, but it could not prove any political affiliation in the distribution process, he said.

Balighur Rehman stated this while addressing the laptop disbursement ceremony at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) regional office here on Monday.

The state minister informed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) budget was Rs 45 billion in 2013 whereas the incumbent government had raised it to Rs 91 billion.

He said that when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz(PML-N) came to power in 2013, the country was facing around 20 hours load shedding, adding that the government had reduced it up to 3 hours so far.

Several power projects were in final stages which would further reduce load shedding, the minister said and added that coal projects would add 500 megawatts to national grid.

Regarding Danish School System, Balighur Rehman informed that the brilliant students of the system were bringing laurels for it as they had clinched first and second positions in competitions being held in USA and England.

Only needy and deserving students were being admitted to Danish Schools, he said and added that they were strictly following merit for admissions.

As many as 198 MPhil and PhD scholarship of AIOU hailing from 18 districts got the laptops under the Prime Minister Scheme during the ceremony.

Regional Director AIOU, Ghulam Hussain Khosa briefed the minister on projects of AIOU.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the administrative block of regional office AIOU.