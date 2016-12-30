Baligh ur Rehman inaugurates SS World Park Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 30 (APP): Minister of State for Higher Education and Interior, Engineer Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here late Thursday inaugurated the SS World Park Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest he said that government was

fully committed to extend state of the art recreational facilities by establishing modern recreational infrastructure in Southern Punjab.

“Water theme park and Forest theme park at Lal Suhanra, augmentation and modernization of Gulzar e Sadiq Park, renovation of historical gates of Bahawalpur city and expanding and modernizing the horticulture landscape of Bahawalpur city was practical reflection of government’s endeavor to upgrade the aesthetic profile of Bahawalpur city”, he noted.

He highly applauded the initiative of private sector for establishing a modern recreational park which would facilitate people of the city by providing decent recreational facilities.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister Livestock Asif Saeed Manais, Chief Executive SS World Park Saad Saeed, Chairman Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Samiullah Chaudhry, Mayor Bahawalpur City Aqeel Najam Hashmi and a large number of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion Provincial Minister Livestock, Asif Saeed

said that SS World Park has taken comprehensive measures to extend modern recreational facilities.