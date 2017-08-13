Baligh Ur Rehman condemns Quetta’s Blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minster for Ministry of

Federal Education and Professional Training Muahmmad Baligh Ur

Rehman Sunday condemned Quetta bomb blast.

In his message, Baligh Ur Rehman termed it an inhuman and

shameful act of terrorism and expressed his profound grief and

sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said that the elements involved in such activities were

enemies of the country and humanity.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured. Baligh ur rehman

also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in

eternal peace.