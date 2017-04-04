Baligh instructs Chairman FBISE to ensure availability of books

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday instructed Chairman FBISE to ensure availability of revised computer science textbook for class IX in market by next week.

While chairing 8th meeting on National Curriculum Review, the minister further instructed FBISE to conduct curriculum comparison exercise for class IX to XII curriculum with that of Cambridge University Press and submit their findings and recommendations on priority.

Baligh was informed on the occasion that the draft of material aimed at including concepts of democracy and constitution in textbooks taught in schools had been prepared.

He instructed officials of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat to coordinate with Higher Education Commission (HEC) for finalization of material.

The minister said under the Curriculum Reform Program, in the first stage, a curriculum supplement would be developed to provide material on ethical values, civic sense, and character building for ultimate inclusion in school textbooks.

He further said that a draft document of the supplement would also be shared in the upcoming Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference to be held next month.

The minister informed the participants that though Quran Education Bill was in final stage in National Assembly, Punjab Government had already launched a pilot project for teaching of Quran with translation in around 2000 schools of Bahawalpur district which was inaugurated by himself on Monday.

“More than 300 expert trainers have also been employed by Punjab Education department for this purpose”, he said.

At the end, the minister instructed officials of NCC Secretariat to make all out efforts to complete national curriculum revision exercise for classes I to XII by year end.