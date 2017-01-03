Baligh discusses MOU’s with Ambassador of Belarus

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3(APP): Minister of State for Education Engr
Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday met Ambassador of Belarus
Andrei G. Ermolovich here and discussed the status of existing memorandum
of understanding (MOUs) between the two countries.
The basic agenda of the meeting was to discuss educational
prospects in both the countries. a press release said.
Teachers and students exchange programs between the two countries
were also discussed in the meeting along with upcoming visits of the Prime
Minister of Pakistan to Belarus and other officials in the year 2017.