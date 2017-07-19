Baligh discussed 63 mln Euros TVET project with EU delegation

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Education Muhammad
Baligh ur Rahman in a meeting with European Union delegation and
German Ambassador discussed cooperation in the 63 million Euros
Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Reform
Support Project.
The reforms project has been jointly funded by European Union,
Germany and Norway, a statement issued Wednesday said.
The delegation of European Union represented by EU Ambassador
Jean Francois Cautain and Federal Republic of Germany represented
by Acting German Ambassador, Tilo Klinner was called on the minister
for federal education.
The minister welcomed the delegation and appreciated their
interest and efforts for supporting the TVET Sector.
EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain discussed the details of the project
and stressed the importance of coordination at national level for
effective implementation of the programme.
He also highlighted that the project would aim at increasing
private sector participation in TVET sector, enhancing public-
private cooperation and developing necessary linkages between TVET
institutes and industry.
On significance of TVET sector for CPEC, he said the project
would also focus on identifying needs in terms of skills required
for CPEC projects and tailoring training programmes to meet those
requirements.
“CPEC is as important a project for Pakistan and the region as
it is for Europe, since it would also facilitate trade between Asia
and Europe”, he added.
The minister informed the delegation that Inter-Provincial
Education Ministers’ Conference (IPEMC) provides an important
platform for discussing issues and initiatives in the education
sector and ensuring concerted efforts at the national level.
“IPEMC has already endorsed the National TVET Policy and this
forum would also help facilitate coordination in the TVET Sector
reform program”, he added.
He said capacity building of human resource through
improvement in TVET sector is significant for the success and
sustainability of CPEC projects.
“The government is committed to aligning technical skills training
offered in TVET sector with industrial demands including emerging
human capital needs of CPEC projects”, he added.
He said the soft (policy) aspects of the TVET
reform programme are already in place and now we are moving forward
with hard aspects that are: strengthening existing TVET institutes
with international standards, building new training centers and
developing modern curriculum for TVET sector.
The ongoing project that entered its implementation stage in
January 2017 is the third phase of assistance and is called,
“Support to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training
sector in Pakistan (TVET III)”.
The project envisions support for implementation of a National
Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and
overall improvement in TVET sector through provision of demand-
oriented vocational training to youth; increased private sector
engagement; improved linkages between technical training centers and
industry; introduction of a quality assurance and accreditation
system and establishment of Centers of Competence for teacher
training.
Baligh discussed 63 mln Euros TVET project with EU delegation
ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Minister for Education Muhammad