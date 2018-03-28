Bajwa doctrine only related to security aspect and taking Pakistan towards peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Mar 28 (APP):Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General, Asif Ghafoor said on

Wednesday that if there existed a ‘Bajwa doctrine’, then it was only related to security aspect and taking Pakistan towards peace.

Addressing a press conference here at ISPR, he said Bajwa doctrine was to take Pakistan from the security point to the place where it should have been. “And this is the dream of every Pakistani, whether he is a civilian or in uniform or whether he is in opposition or in the government,” he said when he was asked about the Bajwa doctrine, particularly with reference to Chief of Army Staff’s a recent interaction with a group of anchorpersons.

“That interaction has nothing to do with the Bajwa doctrine. During that media interaction whatever conversation took place that was lumped together and made a part of the Bajwa doctrine.

There is no mention of 18th amendment or judiciary in that (Bajwa doctrine),” he said.

He said he himself had talked about this doctrine in a TV interview in January and had stated that if there existed such a doctrine, then it was only related to the security aspect in the country.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that every army chief had his own perspective and General Bajwa as an Army Chief wanted to see Pakistan to return towards that peace which every Pakistan

wished to have.