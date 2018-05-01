Bajaur Zalmi upset Bajaur Levies in Super League Twenty20 Cricket

BAJAUR AGENCY, May 1 (APP)::Bajaur Zalmi on Tuesday

crushed Bajaur Levies, by three wickets in their second match in the ongoing

Bajaur Super League (BSL) cricket tournament being played here at Bajaur Sports

Complex.

Bajaur Zalmi batsman Maz Khan who helped the Zalmi to win

the important match was awarded man of the match for his sure-footed innings of

74 off just 35 balls.

Earlier, batting first Bajaur Levies Team scored 149 runs

for the loss of seven wickets in the 20 over match. Bajaur Levies team which

said to be the most favorite and strong

team of the tournament due to its strong batting line, however, Bajaur

Zalmi bowlers have restricted it to only 149 runs.

In reply, the Bajaur Zalmi successfully chased the 150

runs target with the loss of six wickets in the final over.

Though all batsmen of Bajaur Zalmi have showed brilliant

performance in the match, however Maz Khan and Said Khan have played fantastic

innings by secured 74 and 30 respectively. The 16 year old Maz Khan was

declared Man of the Mach for his remarkable performance.

Once a time in Bajaur Zalmi innings when its five top

batsmen were out for just 53 runs in eight over, Maz Khan and Saeed Khan have

made a wonderful partnership of 96 runs of just 42 balls to rescue their team.

Speaking to reporters in the post-match ceremony, Maz

Khan said that he was very glad of his brilliant performance against a strong

team like Bajaur Levies in an important match. “I didn’t feel any pressure and

played his natural game throughout his inning despite four reliable batsmen

have already been departure to the dressing room and certainly sensing the responsibility

played the innings,” he added.

“I’m very happy that Zalmi won the match by defeating one

of the strong team of the tournament and will try my best to continue this

magnificent performance in next matches to make the Zalmi the winner of the

BSL,” he added. To a question, the Bajaur Zalmi hero Maz Khan said that he wishes

to be part of Pakistan National Team in future.

Meanwhile talking to reporters after winning the tough

match, Bajaur Zalmi’s skipper Zahid Shah Zalmi said that he was very excited to

win the today match. He was the view that almost all spectators were believed

that Bajaur Zalmi was not in the position to beat a team like Bajaur Levies as

it’s have great and experience players, but, they hopeful to defeat the Bajaur

Levies.

“Almost spectators sitting at the stadium believed that

we are not in the position to win from Bajaur Levies team, but we are

determined for the win and today win has proved that Bajaur Zalmi is a team of

committed players who can defeat any team in the BSL,” he added.