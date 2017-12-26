Bajaur, Mohmand take flying start in 3rd Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Bajaur Agency, Mohmand Agency and North Waziristan Agency took a flying start in the ongoing 3rd Governor KP FATA Youth Sports Festival here at different venues at FATA and Peshawar Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan also visited different games and talked to the participating players during various events being played under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs FATA. Assistant Director Sports and Youth Affairs Ameer Muhamad, Hanif Khan and Nazia Zaki (Female Games), Sports Manager Khurram Awan Hussain, Rahad Gul (Khyber Agency), Saeed Akhtar (Mohmand Agency), Khurshid Iqbal, Aamir Iqbal, Officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

In the thrill-packed Tug of War event Bajaur Agency and FR Kohat took berth into the final after securing victories against their respective rivals. Bajaur Agency recorded victories against Mohmand Agency and FR Tank while FR Kohat secured victories against FR Tank and FR Peshawar.

There were hundreds of spectators witnessed the thrill-packed matches with cheering and full throat slogans by extending support to their respective teams. In the Basketball played at Peshawar Sports Complex Mohmand Agency defeated FR Lakki by 54-48. In the second match Bajaur Agency beat North Waziristan Agency by 45-44 in a closely contestant encounter.

In the hockey event played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Qayyum Sports Complex, South Waziristan Agency defeated Bajaur Agency in a thrilling 3-0 match. Asmat Ulah, Muhammad Yasir and Haris Ullah were the scorers for South Waziristan Agency. In the Volleyball North Waziristan Agency defeated Bajaur Agency by 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23, in the second match South Waziristan Agency beat FR Peshawar by 3-0, the score was 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19, in the third match Orakzai Agency beat FR Dera Ismail Khan by 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18.

In the Athletic event Zaib of Bannu won gold medal, followed by Zain of FR Lakki Marwat and Dil Nawaz of Orakzai Agency grabbed bronze medal. In the 400m race Shoaib of FR Lakki Marwat won gold medal, followed by Waqas of Bajaur Agency and Zubair of Khyber Agency, in the 800m race Shahab of Lakki Marwat , Dil Nawaz of Khyber Agency won silver medal and Safat Khan of FR Lakki Marwat won bronze medal. In the shot put Muhammad Qayyum of FR Kohat won gold medal, Tehsin Ullah of North Waziristan Agency won silver medal and Rizwan Ullah of FR Lakki Marwat got bronze medal. In the Women badminton played at Wadood Hall wherein Mohmand Agency beat Bajaur Agency by 21-18 and 21-17. The other events part of the ongoing Games continued at different venues even in Bajaur Agency, Mohmand Agency and Khyber Agency.