Bahria University hosts int’l workshop on maritime education, research

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):The two-day international workshop on the topic “Maritime Education & Research”, hosted by Bahria University at its Karachi Campus concluded on Thursday.

The conference had been organized in collaboration with Higher Education

Commission (HEC) Pakistan to lay emphasis on the educational and skill needs for employment in maritime related fields, said a press release issued here by

Directorate of General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

The conference attracted wide range of audience from national

and international community including naval officers, academics, government

representatives and business community.

Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq while

opening the ceremony highlighted the increasing importance of maritime sector

in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized the need of

maritime education to benefit from this development, making people competent to

fill the job requirements in emerging maritime domains.

Consultant (CPEC) HEC, Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar, who was

the chief guest on the occasion, stressed the need for correctly visualizing

the future trends and adapting timely changes in education and skills to stay

abreast and remain relevant. He reflected on the laggard approach of academia

towards maritime education. He assured Bahria University of HEC’s full support

towards endeavors of enhancing maritime education in Pakistan.

The workshop continued for two days with the blend of speaker

sessions and group discussions, drawing recommendations in areas relevant to

maritime education including potential job market, curriculum design, faculty

development and requirements of labs and academic aids. Scholars from China,

Hong Kong and Turkey also expressed their views and shared international

experiences in maritime education and research.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, who also

attended the closing ceremony as chief guest highlighted the significance of

maritime sector and importance of CPEC as a game changer. He stressed the need

to prepare for emerging job markets in maritime sector, while Pakistan turns

into a maritime hub.

Head of Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University Karachi

Campus, Dr. Bashir Ahmad shared the proceedings and recommendations of the

workshop.

Director General Bahria University Karachi, Vice Admiral (R),

Khawaja Ghazanfar Hussain acknowledged the HEC support thanked all national and international

participants for their valuable input.