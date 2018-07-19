Bahria University hosts int’l workshop on maritime education, research

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):The two-day international workshop on the topic “Maritime Education & Research”, hosted by Bahria University at its Karachi Campus concluded on Thursday.
The conference had been organized in collaboration with Higher Education
Commission (HEC) Pakistan to lay emphasis on the educational and skill needs for employment in maritime related fields, said a press release issued here by
Directorate of General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.
The conference attracted wide range of audience from national
and international community including naval officers, academics, government
representatives and business community.
Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (R) Muhammad Shafiq while
opening the ceremony highlighted the increasing importance of maritime sector
in the wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He emphasized the need of
maritime education to benefit from this development, making people competent to
fill the job requirements in emerging maritime domains.
Consultant (CPEC) HEC, Lt. General (R) Muhammad Asghar, who was
the chief guest on the occasion, stressed the need for correctly visualizing
the future trends and adapting timely changes in education and skills to stay
abreast and remain relevant. He reflected on the laggard approach of academia
towards maritime education. He assured Bahria University of HEC’s full support
towards endeavors of enhancing maritime education in Pakistan.
The workshop continued for two days with the blend of speaker
sessions and group discussions, drawing recommendations in areas relevant to
maritime education including potential job market, curriculum design, faculty
development and requirements of labs and academic aids. Scholars from China,
Hong Kong and Turkey also expressed their views and shared international
experiences in maritime education and research.
Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, who also
attended the closing ceremony as chief guest highlighted the significance of
maritime sector and importance of CPEC as a game changer. He stressed the need
to prepare for emerging job markets in maritime sector, while Pakistan turns
into a maritime hub.
Head of Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University Karachi
Campus, Dr. Bashir Ahmad shared the proceedings and recommendations of the
workshop.
Director General Bahria University Karachi, Vice Admiral (R),
Khawaja Ghazanfar Hussain acknowledged the HEC support thanked all national and international
participants for their valuable input.