ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Supreme Court (SC) Thursday informed that Bahria Town was ready to accept all conditions of the Punjab government to build Dadhocha Dam in Rawalpidi with a joint venture (JV). A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding disobedience of its order on building of Dadhucha and Papeem Dams to overcome water related issues in Rawalpindi.