Bahrain’s Parliament delegation to visit Pakistan on Sep 25

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP) A high level Bahrain’s Parliamentarians

delegation to visit Pakistan on September 25 to 27th.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Javed Malik said

this while his metting with Chairman Shura Council the Upper House of Bahrain

Parliament Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, said a press release.

Speaking about the visit Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of

Bahrain, Javed Malik said that, “this is the fourth high level visit from Bahrain to Pakistan,

earlier this year Bahraini Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as Commerce & Industry

have already visited Pakistan in addition to the visit of the brother of the King of Bahrain.

These visits clearly indicate the growing bilateral ties between

Pakistan and Bahrain and the importance that both countries accord to its relations with

Pakistan”. he said.

Ambassador Javed Malik further said that Pakistan attaches lot of

importance to consolidating and expanding its ties with Bahrain and other GCC countries

as it part of our effort to continue and enhance our cooperation in the interest of regional

stability and economic prosperity for all sides.

He said that the presidency of the GCC is presently with Bahrain, and

both Pakistan and Bahrain are important members of the OIC and the Muslim world, we

continue to explore ways to further strengthen our engagement at every level.

Ambassador Javed Malik said that the delegation will meet with the

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to

convey the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of

Bahrain.

The Chairman Shura Council of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh leads a

delegation which includes, Khalid Muhamamd Al Mussalam, Mr. Fuad Ahmed Alhajee, Ms.

Jameela Ali Salman, Mr. Nawar Ali Al Mahmood, Ms. Zahwa Mohanmmed Alkawari and

others parlimentarians will arrive in Islamabad on Monday September 25th, he added.