RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP):Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including security situation in the region were discussed, said a news release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.