Bahrainian FM to arrive on official visit to Pakistan: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik has said that Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Alkhalifa will arrive Pakistan on an official visit next week.

During a call on with foreign minister of Bahrain, he said members of the royal family and high officials would accompany the foreign minister during his visit to Pakistan, a message received here Thursday from Bahrain said.

The ambassador said Pakistan and Bahrain had very cordial and brotherly relations and both sides would discuss further promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Javed Malik said foreign minister of Bahrain would also convey to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif a goodwill message of King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Alkhalifa.