Bahraini foreign minister to visit Pakistan: Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa would visit Pakistan at the end of this month (January), said Pakistani Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik.

Javed Malik, in a press release received here Wednesday, said Bahrain’s foreign minister was coming to Pakistan with high-level government delegation.

He said Sheikh Khalid would also meet Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

Bilateral dialogue between both the countries was being developed at Ministerial Commission level, the ambassador added.

He said Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission was a clear

evidence of the expansion of bilateral relations.

The commission would hold talks on diplomatic, economic, defense and cultural relations, Javed said.