Bahraini FM calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, here on Monday held a meeting with Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Fatemi underscored the importance attached to the bilateral relations which are based on shared perceptions and views on several regional and global issues.

He appreciated the visionary leadership of Shaikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa that led Bahrain to impressive development, besides his efforts to achieve more stable and peaceful regional environment.

He added that the degree to which the leadership on both sides shared views on important issues was amply reflected during the high level exchanges during the last two years.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa expressed his gratitude for warm hospitality extended to his delegation and highlighted Pakistan’s support in the development of Bahrain, especially in building its defence and security capabilities.

He said that the visit of King Hamad bin Isal Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain in June 2014 reciprocated by the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan in January, 2015 laid down strong foundation of the brotherly relations.

He referred to the upgradation of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to the level of Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) as a turning point in bilateral relations and fruitful outcome of the high level visits.

Reciprocating to the briefing by the SAPM, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa appreciated and expressed great satisfaction over the notable success Pakistan achieved in defeating the menace of terrorism, and greatly reinforcing regional peace and stability in the process.