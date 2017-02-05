Bahraini FM arrives to attend JMC; meets Adviser Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Foreign Minister of the Kingdom

of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday along with a high level delegation.

The Foreign Minister of Bahrain would co chair the

inaugural session of Pakistan Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz on Monday.

Soon after his arrival, both sides held a meeting to

review the dynamism and scope of existing relations between

the two countries, a press release issued by the Ministry of

Foreign Affairs here said.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to

Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi as well as Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and Overseas Pakistani besides other senior officials from both sides.

Appreciating the consistent development of bilateral

relations in all areas of mutual cooperation, both Ministers welcomed the up gradation of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) to the level of Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

Sartaj Aziz highlighted that the Ministerial Commission

will serve as a regular platform to discuss cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both Ministers exchanged views on

possibilities of improving bilateral economic cooperation while highlighting that regular business to business interactions were the key in this regard.

The Adviser expressed gratitude to King of Bahrain for

facilitating the convening of the first Pakistan Bahrain Business Opportunity Conference in Manama, in September 2016.

The 2nd session of the conference, being held in

Pakistan in March 2017, will further boost commercial linkages between the countries.

The Adviser also thanked the King of Bahrain for the

generous gift of Nursing Training University to Pakistan which has become an icon of Pakistan Bahrain friendship.

The project was jointly inaugurated in Islamabad last

month by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Lt. Gen. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander National Guards of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Underscoring the substantial potential on both sides,

the Adviser stated that the warm political relations between Pakistan and Bahrain were the foundation to strengthen cooperation in economic and trade sector.

He informed that the current investment policy of

Pakistan had created an investment friendly environment, guaranteeing equal treatment of foreign and domestic investors.

Sartaj Aziz invited Bahraini businessmen to invest in

Pakistan, especially in the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors, urging them to take advantage of the lucrative incentives on the offer for foreign investors.

While briefing the Bahraini side on the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor Project (CPEC), the Adviser informed that CPEC, including its Gawadar Port project, has emerged as a remarkable means to enhance the economic depth of regional countries.

He assured that Pakistan remained ready to connect

various surrounding regions for a win win outcome for all.

The Adviser also briefed the Bahraini side on Pakistan’s

achievements in decisively subduing the menace of terrorism through its successful Zarb e Azb military operation.

He informed that stability achieved by Pakistan would

immensely contribute in crystallizing an environment of peace, prosperity and economic development in the region.

Reciprocating the sentiments of the Adviser, Foreign

Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa

reiterated that Pakistan Bahrain relations reflected a consistently strong bond of friendship which was devoid of any irritant or divergence of interests on important issues.

Bahrain highly appreciated and expressed great

satisfaction over the notable success Pakistan had achieved in defeating the scourge of terrorism which has contributed to regional peace and stability.

The Bahraini Foreign Minister also expressed his

satisfaction over the strength contributed to the bilateral relationship through close cooperation in defence and security areas.

The Foreign Minister added that Bahrain remains eager to

strengthen the already strong Pakistan GCC relation even further.

He added that Bahrain, currently holding the chair of

GCC, will make serious efforts to reinforce this important

relationship, for the benefit of all sides in the region.

The inaugural session of JMC will be held on February 6,

2017 including plenary and technical sessions for thread base review of the bilateral cooperation in various sector.