Bahraini Business Delegation to Participate in Expo 2017 : Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed Malik has said that a sizeable business delegation from Bahrain will be participating in the Expo Pakistan taking place in Karachi between 9th-11 November 2017, which indicates the visible interest among the Bahraini and Overseas Pakistani businessmen in the opportunities of business and trade being offered by Pakistan.

While speaking to the Bahraini business community at a recently organized seminar to motivate and encourage their participation in Expo Pakistan 2017, Ambassador Javed Malik said that “Expo Pakistan has established itself as one of the most important and high profile gathering of distinguished business leaders, traders, and economic experts in the region which creates a unique opportunity for Bahraini and gulf based businessmen to connect with reputable partners to expand their businesses.

He said that more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the four day mega event that would showcase and promote the largest collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise, products and services to the world said a press release on Wednesday.

The Expo would provide an excellent platform for foreign exhibitors from around the world to meet a galaxy of business leaders, traders, investors, buyers from the region all under one roof.

This would not only enable them to launch their products to potential buyers, but also act as sourcing point for a large number of businesses worldwide by giving them an excellent opportunity to source products and place their orders for the for coming seasons.

He said that Expo Pakistan 2017 allows buyers and traders to have one of the most vibrant networking opportunities and facilitates them to make the right connections to further expand their business horizons.

Speaking about the delegation, Javed Malik said that, Arab and Overseas Pakistani businessmen and women from Bahrain have confirmed their participation and we are expecting a 20 member delegation from Bahrain to participate.