Bahawalpur Chamber delegation meets Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Mubashir Hussain met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Circuit House Bahawalpur on Sunday.During the meeting, the chief minister said the industrial sector’s role had great importance in jobs creation

and the country’s development, according to a handout issued here.

He said the Punjab government had devised a comprehensive industrial policy in order to facilitate investors and industrialists.

The industrial sector should come forward and play its role in the country’s progress and prosperity as the Punjab government would provide it all the facilities, he added.

The chief minister said an industrial estate would be established soon at Bahawalpur as there was huge potential there. All arrangements would be put in place in that regard, he added.

With the preparation of standard seed, production of cotton crops could be increased, he said and added the

government had formed a task force for the purpose.