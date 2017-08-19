Badge award ceremony of Uqaab Force held at PAF Base Kallar Kahar

KALLAR KAHAR, Aug 19 (APP): The Badge Award Ceremony of 4th
Special Advanced Training Course of Uqaab Force was held at PAF Base
Kallar Kahar on Saturday.
Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air
Force was the chief guest on the occasion.
A total of 262 PAF personnel including 11 officers and 251
airmen successfully completed their rigorous training conducted by
the Special Services Wing of Pakistan Air Force, says a press
release here.
The chief guest awarded badges and trophies to the successful
personnel who underwent a strenuous and demanding course.
Junior Technician Sikandar Hayat was awarded the Best Firer
trophy while Flying Officer Aamir Farooq clinched the trophy for
Overall Best Performance in the course.
While addressing on the occasion, the chief guest expressed
his satisfaction on the level of training offered to the
participants and appreciated their level of motivation and high
morale.
He further said “successful culmination of this course
will help prepare to fight tooth and nail against the enemies of
our country.”
He added that PAF security personnel would always be in the
forefront to face any untoward situation.
The participants of the course presented live demonstration in
armed combat situations and also displayed their sniper shooting
skills.
Another important event of the ceremony was rappelling in
which the participants presented a thrilling display of shooting the
targets while coming down from the hill.
The Uqaab Force also demonstrated a mock attack on a terrorist
hideout.
