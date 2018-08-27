Backward areas development top priority: CM Buzdar

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman

Buzdar has said that backward and remote areas would be

developed and deprivations of the poor segments of society

would be ameliorated in the ‘new Pakistan’.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation

of notables of Taunsa Sharif and DG Khan at his office, here

Monday. The chief minister said that his liaison with people

would be stronger than in the past.

He said that reforms would be introduced in public sector

departments to solve the problems faced by the people, adding

that scourge of nepotism would completely be eradicated.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would play a role to

materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of bringing

qualitative changes in the society.

“We will come up to the expectations of the people by

fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister”, he said and

added that sincere efforts would be made to resolve the

problems of backward areas of Southern Punjab.

Provision of basic facilities to the people would be

ensured and every penny would be spent on the welfare of the

people, he maintained.

The chief minister said that a policy of simplicity and

austerity would be adopted and people will also be motivated

about it, adding that the dream of a new Pakistan, is being

materialized.

He said the people would be provided relief by bringing

real change at the grassroots and this change would be visible

to everybody, he added.