LAHORE, Jun 27 (APP):Pakistan cricket team’s most reliable batsman and century-maker against New Zealand, Babar Azam, has termed his knock ‘the best’, which doubled his joy with his team’s success in the crucial match of the World Cup at Edgbaston, England.

Babar continued his eye-catching form with an unbeaten 101 against unbeatable New Zealanders and kept alive Pakistan’s hope for a semi-final qualification.

It was his tenth career ODI century, and Pakistan’s first World Cup 100, scored by a non-opening batsman since 1997.

And it was as cultured an innings as you could wish for, a series of aesthetically pleasing strokes puncturing the New Zealand field. Brilliant, brutal and, for Pakistan, incredibly timely.

No wonder he called it his best yet, as he fended off the threat of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson’s pace and Mitchell Santner’s spin in sure-footed style.

“This is my best innings,” said Babar.