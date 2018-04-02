Babar shines as Pakistan beat West Indies by 82 runs in 2nd T20

KARACHI, Apr 02 (APP):Pakistan have beaten West Indies by 82 runs in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) played at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday.Chasing the huge total of 206, the Caribbean side were bowled out on 123 thanks to some remarkable bowling performances.

Walton showed some resistance with the bat against Pakistan’s bowling attack, but was bowled by Shadab Khan when he reached 40. Ramdin made 21 runs before was sent back to the pavilion by Hussain Talat, who picked up two wickets for 12 runs in his 1.2 overs spell. Mohammad Amir was the star performer with the ball as he bagged three wickets in his four overs.

Earlier, thanks to brilliant unbeaten innings of 97 runs by Babar Azam, Pakistan posted their highest total in T20Is, 205 runs with loss of three wickets.

Other than Babar, Hussain Talat played a lovely innings of 63 runs. He was playing his 2nd International game.

Shoaib Malik once again added finishing touches to the innings as he made 17 runs off just 7 deliveries.

Babar was declared player of the match for his classy 97 runs.

With this victory, Pakistan now lead the three-match series 2-0 against West Indies.