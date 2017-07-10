Aziz urges world community, Muslim Ummah to play their role for resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz Monday emphasized that for long-lasting peace in South Asia, it was necessary that the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah, play their role, and call upon India to honour its human rights obligations, and let the people of Kashmir exercise their right of self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at the Contact Group Meeting of OIC in Abidjan, he said

Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was consistent with the UN Security Council Resolutions which declared that

the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,

according to a press release issued by the Spokesperson’s Office here.

He said the meeting held special significance in the context of the

intensified Indian brutality, and gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ever since the extrajudicial killing of Burhan Wani on July 8,

2016, he said the Indian occupation forces had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent and defenseless civilians. Those horrendous Indian brutalities were condemnable in the strongest possible terms, he added.

In the past one year, he said , more than 200 civilians had been killed and around 20,000 were injured, many of them in critical condition. He added that India did the first mass blinding of the human history, resultantly, more than 1200 people had sustained severe eye injuries, out of which at least 150 people had become permanently blind as a result of pallet guns.

Kashmiris were unable to perform their religious duties like Jumma prayers, Eid prayers and slaughtering of cows on Eid ul Adha, he added.

The Advisor said the prevailing situation in IoK was the result of the

continued denial by India of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir promised to them by the UN Security Council in its numerous resolutions.

He said unfortunately these resolutions remained unimplemented due to Indian obstinacy and political expediency of the international community which have given birth to the grave human tragedy in IOK.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, diplomatic and

political support to the just cause of Jammu & Kashmir.

The people of Pakistan and IoK deeply valued the consistent and unequivocal support of the OIC for the Kashmir cause, he said, adding,

the support was a great source of solace to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The regular meetings of the Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group were a

manifestation of Islamic solidarity with the Kashmiris, he said and added that Pakistan greatly appreciated the recent visits of OIC Secretary General and IPHRC’s delegation to Pakistan and AJK.

“I believe that these visits will go a long way in supporting the Kashmir cause,” he added.

The current uprising was not an isolated incident but a continuing

expression of deep and long-held alienation of the oppressed people of

Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian occupation, he said.

He said the struggle could not be equated with terrorism, and added

that the designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiris right to self-determination as terrorists was completely unjustified.

Aziz said the presence of more than 700,000 occupation forces for around 12 million people in the IoK was a clear manifestation of the Indian policy to use state-terrorism as a tool to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The civilian to armed forces personnel ratio was the highest in the word, he said and added that the gross and systematic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in the IoK had been recorded and reported by the independent human rights bodies as a reality.