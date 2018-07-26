Aziz Ullah Khan of PTI wins PK-4 Swat election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Aziz Ullah Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-4 Swat-III by securing 14,426 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Amir Muqam of Pakistan Muslim League-N stood second by securing 14,244 votes and Sana Ullah Khan of Muttihida Majlis-i-Amal grabbed third position by getting 9,923 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.79 %.